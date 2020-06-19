

With his win over previously undefeated David Kaminsky Thursday, super middleweight spoiler “Cassius” Clay Collard (7-2-3, 2 KOs) has now upset undefeated prospects in his last three bouts.

“I honestly thought he would hit harder. But once I felt his power, I pressed the action,” Collard said afterward. “I didn’t know if the cut came from a punch or a headbutt at first, but I knew being aggressive would be the key to victory. I was nervous when the cards were being read, but I felt I’d done more than enough to earn the decision.”

Formerly a UFC fighter, the 27-year-old Collard’s last three wins have been against Quashawn Toler (9-0, 7 KOs), Raymond Guajardo (5-0, 4 KOs), and now David Kaminsky (6-0, 3 KOs).