By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Two-time Golden Gloves champion Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges (3-0, 2 KOs), who is based in Australia, talks to Fightnews.com® to say she has signed a five-year deal with David McWater and Brian Cohen and will make her American debut against Crystal Hoy on February 8 at the Civic Centre in Hammond, Indiana on the undercard of an IBF female light welterweight title bout featuring Mary McGee vs. Deanha Hobbs.

