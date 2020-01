The 10th annual SJC Boxing Gym Open House and FBHOF Class of 2020 will be announced this Saturday, January 11 at 3:00 pm from the SJC Boxing Gym in Fort Myers, Florida. They expect a big turnout of new and previous inductees to be there to meet the public, sign autographs and take pictures with everyone. The Open House will be from noon to 5 pm. Refreshments are free.

Induction weekend is June 19, 20 and 21 at the Westshore in Tampa. Details are on their website: www.floridaboxinghalloffame.com