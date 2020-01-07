January 7, 2020
Ugas-Dallas undercard announced

Unbeaten lightweight Michel Rivera (17-0, 11 KOs) will take on Fidel Maldonado Jr. (27-4-1, 20 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight duel as part of FS1 show featuring WBA #1 and WBC #3 welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas (24-4, 11 KOs) against Mike Dallas Jr. (23-3-2, 11 KOs) on February 1 (Super Bowl Eve) from Beau Rivage Resort Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The action will also include unbeaten prospect Omar Juarez (6-0, 4 KO) in a super lightweight showdown against Angel Hernandez (10-1, 10 KOs), plus super welterweight Raymond Guajardo (5-0, 4 KOs) in a six-round affair against Clay Collard (5-2-3, 1 KO).

Preceding the main card, FS1 will air prelims featuring rising 18-year-old welterweight Jesus Ramos (11-0, 10 KOs) against Bernard Lebron Figueroa (10-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-round battle and welterweight Jose Miguel Borrego (16-2, 14 KOs) against Jimmy Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs) in a 10-round affair.

In 0ff-TV fights, unbeaten super middleweight Burley Brooks (5-0, 4 KOs) faces Melvin Russell (11-8-2, 7 KOs) in a six-round attraction, heavyweight Michael Coffie (8-0, 5 KOs) takes on TBA in a six-round bout, featherweight Fernando Garcia (12-2, 7 KOs) meets TBA in a six-rounder, and unbeaten cruiserweight Deon Nicholson (12-0, 12 KOs) battles Earl Newman (10-2-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round showdown.

