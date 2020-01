Faith-based broadcaster Impact Network is planning to get into the boxing business. They’ve already signed former WBA super welterweight champion Austin Trout (31-5-1, 17 KOs) and heavyweight Alonzo “Big Zo” Butler (31-3-2, 24 KOs) and plan to air their first card, headlined by Trout against Rosbel Montoya (17-9-1, 13 KOs) on February 1 from Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino in Ruidoso, New Mexico.