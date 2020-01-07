By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker could get the opportunity to challenge for the WBO title against mandatory contender Oleksandr Usyk now with WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua obligated to defend the championship against the IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev. Parker’s promoter David Higgins told Sky Sports.”There’s talk that Joshua might have to vacate one of the sanctioning bodies. If he vacates the WBO, then suddenly you’ve got Usyk mandatory and I think the next available ranked boxer is Joseph Parker.
“You could end up with a situation where you have Usyk fight Parker for the vacant title, which funnily enough is how Joseph became world champion. He fought [Andy] Ruiz for the vacant title. History repeats. Usyk is a very tough fight. He’s a southpaw, he would dissect Anthony Joshua.”
Interesting… Usyk jumps right into heavyweight and gets a crack at a title while other heavyweight stand in line…The politics in boxing run deep……
Scooby, any Undisputed Champion wanting to move up should be given their shot right away if they want. Usyk actually won ALL the titles too. Not one of the current crop of Heavyweights had a better resume when it comes to fighting true contenders. I continue to wonder how some people were alright with Mikey Garcia moving up, but continue to complain about Usyk.
I believe the same. Usyk is the guy with the best pedigree from amateur to professional, and perhaps the one that has the formula to defeats all the top heavyweights, Fury, Wilder, Joshua, Ruiz and Parker included. If the fight with Parker can happen, I expect a 120-108 veredict in favor of Usyk
Parker vs Usyk is fine, but I’d prefer to see Usyk vs AJ
Politics aside, looks like a good match-up
Parker will win and ruin all plans for Uysk
Pretty good fight. But remember Parker is tough, but his only top level win was a very close decision against an unfit Andy Ruiz who of course came in heavy and not in the best of shape (as usual)
bang on, parker lost to Hughie fury as well politics stink
This is why it’s extremely difficult to get a unified champion these bogus belts don’t want a unified champion its not in their best interest just would benefit the fans and make some clarity in the divisions thats all. Dump the belts let the best fight the best determined by the fans..