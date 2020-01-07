By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker could get the opportunity to challenge for the WBO title against mandatory contender Oleksandr Usyk now with WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua obligated to defend the championship against the IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev. Parker’s promoter David Higgins told Sky Sports.”There’s talk that Joshua might have to vacate one of the sanctioning bodies. If he vacates the WBO, then suddenly you’ve got Usyk mandatory and I think the next available ranked boxer is Joseph Parker.

“You could end up with a situation where you have Usyk fight Parker for the vacant title, which funnily enough is how Joseph became world champion. He fought [Andy] Ruiz for the vacant title. History repeats. Usyk is a very tough fight. He’s a southpaw, he would dissect Anthony Joshua.”