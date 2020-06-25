By Héctor Villarreal

Hall of Famer Roberto “Hands of Stone” Durán has been admitted to a private hospital in his native Panama City due to a respiratory complaint on Thursday afternoon. The result of the Covid_19 test applied to Durán is not yet known.

“Having symptoms of respiratory problems, we did not hesitate to take him to the hospital, not only because of the Covid-19 risk at his age but also because of the injury to the lung that my father suffered in a car accident in Argentina in 2001, which forced his definitive retirement”, said his son Robin Duran to Telemetro channel 13 where he works as a presenter.

Roberto Durán turned 69 on June 16th. His age places him in a high-risk group in case he tests positive on Covid-19. Telemetro’s post on Instagram does not specify a link between Duran’s situation and the Corona Virus pandemic.

This reporter contacted Duran’s daughter, former fighter and commentator Irichelle, who lives in Florida, USA. She confirmed that Durán “was admitted for observation because one of his lungs does not work 100% since the car accident.

“He was supposed to undergo a routine Covid-19 test due to the current situation but as you know the results are not inmediately known”, Irichelle added.