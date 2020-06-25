The same bettor who bet $187,000 on Gabriel Flores Jr to beat Josec Ruiz last week has now wagered $192,000 on featherweight Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz to beat Luis Porozo tonight on ESPN. Gonzalez-Ruiz is a -1,300 favorite. If the unbeaten Gonzalez-Ruiz (14-0, 10 KOs) beats Porozo (15-2, 8 KOs), who has lost two of his last three, the phantom plunger will make $14,763.
Well that’s one way for an undefeated prospect to lose in an upset. Vegas doesn’t like to lose and there have been some questionable sport results given the right amount to lose (this is probably chump change to them tho) but if even phantom plungers are wagering these amounts Gab-Ruiz is going down.
Lotta mismatches in boxing. Easy money. This dude has nerves of steel.
Damn Floyd, are you that bored?