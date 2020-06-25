The same bettor who bet $187,000 on Gabriel Flores Jr to beat Josec Ruiz last week has now wagered $192,000 on featherweight Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz to beat Luis Porozo tonight on ESPN. Gonzalez-Ruiz is a -1,300 favorite. If the unbeaten Gonzalez-Ruiz (14-0, 10 KOs) beats Porozo (15-2, 8 KOs), who has lost two of his last three, the phantom plunger will make $14,763.