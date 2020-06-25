Former WBO light heavyweight champion, Eleider Alvarez, was injured in training last week. He met with the team’s doctor, Dr. Francis Fontaine, and the report is an injury to the right shoulder which requires anti-inflammatory treatments, physiotherapy and a stop in sparring for 4 weeks. Unfortunately, this injury forces the postponement of the WBO light heavyweight elimination fight against Joe Smith Jr on ESPN on July 16.

Dr. Fontaine is confident of complete rehabilitation in a few weeks but for coach Marc Ramsay, the fact that he cannot allow adequate preparation for his boxer against a dangerous opponent like Smith Jr. in a fight of such great importance, a postponement of the fight was necessary.

This is the third main event to be postponed since Top Rank brought back boxing earlier this month.