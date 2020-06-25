Amateur boxing is one of the important topics that has been added to the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) agenda in recent years. Therefore, the WBA 99th Convention will feature a forum on Olympic Boxing on Friday, July 3rd, starting at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Clemente Russo, Omar Narvaez, Miguel Torruco and Ricardo Contreras will be the speakers at the forum together with the President of the WBA, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, to talk about the current situation of amateur boxing and the challenges the Olympic cycle is currently facing.

Russo is a two-time amateur world champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist, is the Heavyweight of the Italian team and is looking for a spot in Tokyo. Narvaez participated in the Olympic Games in Atlanta and Sydney in 1996 and 2000 respectively; and has been a professional world champion.

These athletes’ opinions will contrast with those of Torruco, a member of the WBA Directorate, Contreras, who is the President of the Mexican Boxing Federation, and Mendoza himself, the leader of the pioneer organization.

Amateur boxing has been facing a crisis in recent years and the WBA has set up a plan to contribute to its recovery and work hand in hand with whomever is necessary. In this forum we will talk about that reality and also about the challenges it is facing after the Tokyo postponement, which was supposed to take place in 2020.