America’s #1 boxing program on Hispanic television returns to resume their well-known series. All Star Boxing’ Inc the exclusive content provider for Boxeo Telemundo announced today that the series will begin on Friday, August 14th, and continue to the following Fridays on the 21st, 28th, and Sept 4th.

All Star Boxing’s CEO, Tuto Zabala, Jr announced today that all shows will be held at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida under a studio setting. The shows will be for broadcast only and no public will be in attendance for precautionary reasons.

The Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida has been the home of All Star Boxing, Inc for over 20 years. In the past several months All Star has been working with local government officials along with the local tourism council, Experience Kissimmee, to be able to launch the new Boxeo Telemundo LIVE concept.

In action during the series, we expect to see, WBO Jr. Welterweight NABO Champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo, WBO Jr. Flyweight Champion, Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez, Ranked #7 WBA, #13 WBO, Internationally recognized Top Prospect from Colombia Flyweight Jose Soto, Mexico’s prospect Antonio “Tony” Moran and many more Boxeo Telemundo’s favorite