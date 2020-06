Heavyweight Kingsley Ibeh (4-1, 4 KOs) knocked out Waldo Cortes (5-3, 2 KOs) in round four to avenge his only career loss. Time was 1:41. Cortes won their first fight by split decision.

Welterweight Reymond Yanong (11-5-1, 9 KOs) won a six round split decision over Clay Burns (9-8-2, 4 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 59-55 Yanong, 58-56 Burns.