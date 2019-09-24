Heavyweights Daniel Dubois (12-0, 11 KOs) and Ebenezer Tetteh (19-0, 16 KOs) faced off today at final press conference in advance of Friday’s clash for the vacant Commonwealth title at the Royal Albert Hall, live on ESPN+ and BT Sport.

Daniel Dubois: “It’s my job to come through in style. I haven’t really studied Tetteh. I just want to fight and win again. Every challenge brings something different and I get better each time I fight. I believe I am world class and it is only a matter of time before I am up there with the big names. I am a man on a mission and not going to be stopped. It will be fireworks on Friday and a devastating performance is coming.”

Ebenezer Tetteh: “I have watched Daniel versus Lartey and Gorman and know what I have to do to beat him on Friday. I gave Lartey sparring and I am better than him. I can move and punch. I expect to beat Daniel. Lartey gave him a good fight but I will finish Dubois. I want to take the title home and be the first Ghanaian Commonwealth heavyweight champion.”