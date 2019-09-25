The undercard is set for the light heavyweight unification bout between IBF champion Artur Beterbiev and WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk on October 18 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania.

In the co-feature, 38-year-old former world champion Luis Collazo (39-7, 20 KOs) will take on IBF #1 welterweight contender Kudratillo “The Punisher” Abdukakhorov (16-0, 9 KOs) in a ten rounder with potential world title implications.

Also, light heavyweight contender Michael Seals (23-2, 17 KOs), fresh off his one-punch Knockout of the Year contender over Christopher Brooker on June 8, will lock horns with Elio “La Maquina” Trosch (14-8-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Undefeated knockout artist Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (13-0, 11 KOs) will take on Argentinean veteran Damian “El Pana” Sosa (9-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight contest.

South Philadelphia-born heavyweight Sonny “The Bronco” Conto (4-0, 3 KOs) will make his fourth pro appearance in his home city against Steven Lyons (5-5, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder.

Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (14-1, 9 KOs) will look to make it nine consecutive wins versus Denver native Johnny Rodriguez (9-4-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

John” El Terrible” Bauza (13-0, 5 KOs), a 21-year-old Puerto Rican super lightweight prospect, will fight the upset-minded veteran Donald “Bulldog” Ward (11-11-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Super bantamweight prospect Jeremy “Magic Hands” Adorno (2-0, 1 KO), Joseph Adorno’s younger brother, will face Misael Reyes (1-2, 0 KOs) in a four-rounder.

Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs), who returned from a nearly two-year layoff with a first-round knockout on July 13, will face Leonardo Doronio (17-16-3, 11 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight bout.