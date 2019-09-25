Ahead of his first world title opportunity, Joet Gonzalez (23-0, 14 KOs) has re-signed with Golden Boy. Gonzalez will take on Shakur Stevenson (12-0, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBO featherweight on ESPN+.

Team USA’s top-ranked heavyweight Jared “Big Baby” Anderson signed a multi-year professional contract Tuesday afternoon with Top Rank. He will make his professional debut October 26 on the Shakur Stevenson-Joet Gonzalez undercard in Reno, Nevada. Managed by James Prince and co-promoted by Antonio Leonard, the 19-year-old Anderson decided to turn pro rather than pursue a spot on the 2020 Olympic team.