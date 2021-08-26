WBA #1 rated heavyweight Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois (16-1, 15 KOs) makes his U.S. debut against Joe Cusumano (19-3, 17 KOs) on Sunday’s Paul-Woodley PPV.

“I want to show that I’m all action,” said Dubois Wednesday. “I’m not a man of many words, but when I get in that ring, they’re going to see that I’m the real deal. It’s going to be a devastating performance. I’m 23, so with that loss, I have just gotten stronger. I’ve had to learn to tighten up my game and that I have flaws, so I’ve just been working on that. This is going to be like my debut.

“I’m full of confidence and I’m ready to go right now. I can make this fight as easy as I want it to be in my opinion. I’m the next one coming through. I’m destined to be a world champion, that’s my goal.”