WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas spoke to the press Wednesday about his victory over Manny Pacquiao. “I want to thank the WBA for giving me the opportunity and allowing me to show who the champion is,” Ugas said.

When asked about Pacquiao’s recent statements hinting at the possibility of a rematch, Ugas said he’s all in. “I think Pacquiao has proven to be a competitor and a warrior, a legend. If he wants a rematch, it would be my pleasure. I’d be happy to give it to him. I think we would have more time to prepare. In Saturday’s fight, there were no advantages as we were both in the same condition. We could make many adjustments and give a better fight.”

When asked about the belt situation when many fans were calling for Pacquiao to be reinstated as super champion, Ugas stated, “I know [the WBA] had to make different decisions and they have received criticism for that. I know they criticized them for doing the right thing. I thank them for keeping me as the super champion. Pacquiao makes five or six times more than me and they still made the right decision. Despite all the criticism they had, they gave me the opportunity to prove last Saturday that I am the champion.

“I think I represented Cuban boxing very well. Our boxing lives a good present and has a great future, although there have been few of us who have been able to fight professionally. I feel proud of this victory against a legend.”