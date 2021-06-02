Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren today hosted the final press conference ahead of Queensberry’s big card at Telford International Centre in Telford, England on Saturday live on BT Sport 1. Top of the bill sees Daniel Dubois (15-1, 14 KOs) return after his injury defeat against Joe Joyce last November against Bogdan Dinu (20-2, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title. 1,000 fans will be allowed in the building.

Daniel Dubois: I have teamed up with Shane and I believe I am better than before. I wanted to train with Shane. I believe he is a top trainer, one of the best and has had World champions. I wanted someone with that experience. This is the fight I needed to come back with where I can perform and get the devastating win that I need to show I am back. I needed a test and didn’t want to come back with a soft touch. I have had that experience. It’s now the next step in my journey.

Bogdan Dinu: My experience will be the difference. I am happy to fight in the UK because it is the best place for boxing right now. I am happy to be here for a big fight. I have the opportunity to fight for this belt. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. I am coming to win, take the belt and go home.

Frank Warren: There is a lot on the line. It was very unfortunate how it panned out for Daniel against Joe Joyce, but he is a young man and still has a lot to give. It is for Daniel to show he is the man coming through and we will find out more on Saturday. He is up against a very tough opponent and looking at Bogdan he appears as fit as a butcher’s dog. We have two big, very fit and hard-hitting heavyweights here and you will see something special. I hope it goes the way we want and Daniel re-establishes himself. The winner will be in good stead to fight for the WBA title fight at some time next year. Although we’re only allowed 1000 fans in the atmosphere will be great and it is brilliant that they’re back.