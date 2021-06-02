Social media boxer Logan Paul (0-1) showed off his skills during a media workout Wednesday at the historic 5th Street Gym in Miami as he nears his exhibition showdown against all-time great Floyd “Money” Mayweather headlining a Showtime PPV this Sunday, June 6 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Paul says this fight will be different than Conor McGregor or Canelo Alvarez against Mayweather.

“I’m just not them,” said Paul. “I’m not going in there at 155 pounds. I’m not going in there with the fight meaning the entire world to me. I have nothing to lose. This whole thing is going to be fun for me. I’m going to play with Floyd – gonna dog him and hit him hard. I’m going to break him down physically, mentally, everything. I don’t like comparing myself to other guys. As great as they might be, I’m not them.”