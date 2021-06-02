Triller Fight Club has announced a free undercard stream from the Lopez-Kambosos PPV set for Saturday, June 19 at Miami’s loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. The stream will include some pretty decent names including Charles Conwell, Willie Monroe Jr., Zhiliel Zhang, and The New Ray Robinson in separate bouts. FITE will broadcast globally starting at 3:30pm ET with the Pay-Per-View starting at 9:00 p.m. ET.

In the featured free bout, 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell, (14-0, 11 KOs), of Cleveland, OH seeks to continue his march up the world rankings against his toughest test as a pro against Mark ‘The Bazooka’ DeLuca, (27-2, 15 KOs) in a ten-round junior middleweight clash for the USBA and WBC Continental Americas titles.

In the middleweight division two-time world title challenger, Willie ‘El Mongoose’ Monroe Jr., (24-3, 6 KOs) clashes with Juan ‘La Amenaza’ De Angel, (22-13-1, 20 KOs) over ten-rounds.

In a battle of giant heavyweights, world ranked Zhilel ‘Bang Bang’ Zhang, (21-0-1, 17 KOs) battles Daniel ‘The Mountain’ Martz, (20-9-1, 17 KOs) in a scheduled ten rounder.

19-year-old junior welterweight prospect Aaron ‘The Alien King’ Aponte, (3-0, 1 KOs) will face fellow undefeated prospect Gerardo Contreras Gonzalez, (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-round bout.

Junior middleweight ‘The New Ray’ Robinson, (24-3-2, 12 KOs) faces Ramal Amanov, (16-3, 5 KOs) over eight rounds.

Featherweight prospect Haven Brady Jr., (2-0, 2 KOs) battles Manuel ‘Gansito’ Lara, (2-6) in a scheduled four rounder.

Undefeated junior middleweight Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, (7-0, 5 KOs) will see action in a scheduled six rounder against an opponent to be announced.

In the welterweight division, Arnold Gonzalez, (6-0, 2 KOs) battles Gabriel Gutierrez, (7-9, 5 KOs) in a scheduled four-rounder.