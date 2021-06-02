June 2, 2021
Kingpin vows to KO world-ranked Kabayel

Photo: Team SES / P. Gercke

Unbeaten WBC #10, IBF #7, WBA #9, WBO #13 heavyweight Agit Kabayel (20-0, 13 KOs) and spoiler Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (35-17-1, 19 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their clash Saturday at the Seebühne in Magdeburg, Germany. The WBA Continental title will be on the line.

Kevin Johnson: “On Saturday in the ring on the floating stage all the storms will pound on Kabayel – hurricanes, tornadoes, tsunamis – he won’t be able to run away from me and the judges will have no work. There is only a knockout win for me. Hernandez already felt it and it won’t be any different with Kabayel!”

Agit Kabayel: “I’m a man of calmer tones. With the long preparation, I have the toughest sparring behind me and am fit like never before. Johnson’s big claims don’t go down well with me – that’s American style. In the ring he doesn’t have a microphone, only his fists speak!”

