By Boxing Bob Newman

Christy Martin Promotions (CMP) returns to the Avanti Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida on Friday, June 11 with an 11 bout show. Headlining will be power punching Nigerian heavyweight Raphael Akpejiori, 10-0, 10 KOs against 30-fight veteran Brandon Spencer out of Atlanta, GA. This will be Akpejiori’s sixth bout in his adopted home state of Florida, having fought in West Virginia, Rhode Island twice and Colombia twice.

The co-main event will see Orlando’s Derrick Jackson (2-0, 1 KO) square off against Fayetteville, NC’s Bryant Costello at super welter. The popular local fighter, Jackson will have strong support in the crowd on this night.

The other co-feature will see CMP featherweight fighter Victorino Gonzalez, a native of Pawleys Island, SC, taking on Marcello Williams over six scheduled rounds. Gonzalez, fresh off his May 15th win over 50-fight veteran Julio Buitrago in Myrtle Beach, will be looking to make it 7-0 against the Brazilian Williams. This will be Gonzalez’ fourth start in 2021.

Also scheduled for six, Philadelphia-born and bred super middle Christopher Brooker will take on Elie Augustama, Miami, by way of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Brooker has been in with top super middle and light heavies in the likes of Michael Seals, Ahmed Elbiali, Ronald Gavril (for the NABF title) and Ronald Ellis. Brooker’s signature win came against fomer IBF world title challenger Elvin Ayala in 2016.

Several undefeated prospects will compete over four scheduled rounds:

Orlando’s Armani Almestica (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on 22-fight veteran Weusi Johnson at lightweight.

Crescent City, Florida’s Benigno Aguilar (4-0, 3 KOs) goes against Mexican Brandon Sandoval at lightweight.

Former Golden Boy fighter Nicholas Sullivan (2-0, 1 KO) battles Gabriel Chacon, San Diego by way of Caracas, Venezuela at lightweight.

Fellow undefeated lightweights Elvis Cardenas and Brandon Idrogo, (both 1-0, 1 KO), will face opponents TBA.

Ahron Wilson turns pro against Matt Gaver in a super lightweight four-rounder.

Former amateur standout super middleweight Jose Luis Rodriguez Hernandez of Puerto Rico will make his pro debut against TBA.