Fomer two-time cruiserweight world champion Yuniel Dorticos (26-2, 24 KOs) signed a promotional agreement with The Heavyweight Factory (Kris Lawrence) and Warriors Boxing (Leon Margules/Luis De Cubas Sr.) on Tuesday. Prior to turning professional, Dorticos from Cuba had an outstanding amateur career. He is now based in South Florida. The goal is mutual by he and his team for him to become a three-time cruiserweight world champion. Dorticos is ranked #1 in the world by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

