Recent world title challenger Shohjahon Ergashev (23-1, 20 KOs) will face Juan Huertas (17-4-1, 13 KOs) in a just-added 10-round super lightweight co-main event of “Big Time Boxing USA” on Thursday, March 28, at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit and streamed live on DAZN. IBF #14 Ergashev will be entering the ring for the first time since suffering his lone career defeat, a sixth-round stoppage loss against Subriel Matias for the IBF title in November of last year.

The card is topped by 2016 Olympian Juan Carrillo putting his unbeaten record on the line against Quinton Rankin in a ten round light heavyweight bout. Also featured on the telcast is IBF #2 super middleweight Vladimir Shishkin against Mike Guy in a ten-rounder.