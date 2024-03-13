Woooooooo!
Blair “The Flair” Cobbs has signed with Hall of Fame promoter Don King. The 34-year-old Cobbs was hungry to get back into the ring. The Philadelphia, PA born welterweight, who sports a 16-1-1 record with 10 KOs, continues to hold the WBC-NABF welterweight title.
“I’m ready to return to action,” said Cobbs. “And what better way to further my career than to be with the best promoter in the game, Don King. I’m also tired of listening to all the talk out of Adrien Broner. Broner’s talk is cheap. Broner seems to be more comfortable fighting on social media than he is in the ring. There’s no reason not to get in the ring together and I’ll show him who is the boss.
“I’m looking for bigger and more exciting fights. I’m going to make boxing great again. Real fighters and real boxing. Me and Broner will be the comeback of real boxing. Entertainment at its best. Whooooooo!”
* * *
“I’m looking forward to working with Blair and his manager, Greg Hannley,” said King. “He’s determined to add to his NABF title and we’ll get the “flair” back in his fight game.”
Broner – Cobbs with Don King promoting it. WOW…. just wow.
It’s beyond incredible to see Don in the game for over 6 decades! I’m shocked he avoided jail time for all the fighters he robbed blind I tell you! With that off my chest, I think it’s time Broner decides on whether he wants to fight on?! Seems like he’s been idle to long at this point in his career! A fight versus Blair would be exciting nonetheless
The press conferences would definitely be interesting, BoriMex…. I don’t know how much fun it’d be after the bell rang.
In that case all promoters including Bob Arum would be locked up. You can’t lock someone up because the fight refused to read their contracts before signing.
Why not? If things cannot work with Golden Boy might as well run away and join the circus.
Isn’t Golden boy “the circus”? There is mayhem over there.
34yo and signed with Don King, career heading to the shitter
Where else is he gonna go? Its better to be with Don King who will give him a platform than to be with a nameless promoter who has no name fighting in a high school gym.
Cobbs is entertaining. He and Broner would be fun. Cobbs may be too active for Broner. The winner should fight Rolly.
Am I wrong? I would take King over Haymon 7 days a week and twice on Sunday? LOL!!! King was bad to his fighters. Haymon imo has been bad for boxing.
– Not sure if I really care who signs with who anymore…..
The Bible says without Christ all is futile. Don King and all the fighters he ( unfortunately ) robbed are included thereof. Where is Boxiana elevated because of said transactions and events?
The carnal misperceives glory for income, fame and accolades. The Christ weighs, balances and rewards Spiritual sincerity, fortitude, consistency, Obedience to The Word. Then one will birth 1st Corinthians 2.9.
Cobb and Broner. The fight may not be much, but the press conferences will be on fire!!