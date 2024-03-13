Woooooooo!

Blair “The Flair” Cobbs has signed with Hall of Fame promoter Don King. The 34-year-old Cobbs was hungry to get back into the ring. The Philadelphia, PA born welterweight, who sports a 16-1-1 record with 10 KOs, continues to hold the WBC-NABF welterweight title.

“I’m ready to return to action,” said Cobbs. “And what better way to further my career than to be with the best promoter in the game, Don King. I’m also tired of listening to all the talk out of Adrien Broner. Broner’s talk is cheap. Broner seems to be more comfortable fighting on social media than he is in the ring. There’s no reason not to get in the ring together and I’ll show him who is the boss.

“I’m looking for bigger and more exciting fights. I’m going to make boxing great again. Real fighters and real boxing. Me and Broner will be the comeback of real boxing. Entertainment at its best. Whooooooo!”

“I’m looking forward to working with Blair and his manager, Greg Hannley,” said King. “He’s determined to add to his NABF title and we’ll get the “flair” back in his fight game.”