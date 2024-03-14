WBA #12 light heavyweight Radivoje ‘Hot Rod’ Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) scored a brutal tenth round knockout over 42-year-old former title challenger Sullivan Barrera (22-5, 14 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Kalajdzic closed Barrera’s right eye with a punch early on. Kalajdzic dropped Barrera in round three. A barrage of punches in the final round put Barrera down for the count. Time was 2:31. Kalajdzic retained his WBA Continental North America title.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Arrest should retire
That was brutal…
That ending was terrible especially considering his age and the fact that Barrera had been out nearly three years before this fight. HOPEFULLY he calls it a career and I’m happy he’s okay.
On the undercard, Nicklaus Flaz looked excellent!
Another good showing on pro box! Nasty KO. A good co- main too.