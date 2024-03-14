WBA #12 Kalajdzic runs over Barrera WBA #12 light heavyweight Radivoje ‘Hot Rod’ Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) scored a brutal tenth round knockout over 42-year-old former title challenger Sullivan Barrera (22-5, 14 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Kalajdzic closed Barrera’s right eye with a punch early on. Kalajdzic dropped Barrera in round three. A barrage of punches in the final round put Barrera down for the count. Time was 2:31. Kalajdzic retained his WBA Continental North America title. Walsh-Yeleussinov Final Press Conference Blair "The Flair" signs with Don King Like this: Like Loading...

