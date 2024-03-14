Super welterweights ‘King’ Callum Walsh and Dauren Yeleussinov faced off at the final press conference for their St. Patrick’s Day Weekend clash on Friday in The Theater at Madison Square Garden and broadcast live worldwide on UFC Fightpass.

Callum Walsh: “It’s an honor for me to be headlining at Madison Square Garden for the second time in four months. Fighting on St. Patrick’s Day weekend makes this extra special as a fighter from Ireland and I know the Irish will be in the house on Friday night…Tom (Loeffler) plans out who I fight, my job is to be prepared and I am for Friday night.”

Dauren Yeleussinov: “I’ve trained very hard for this fight back in Kazakhstan. I know how important a victory would be for my career and I’m coming to win. My first professional fight was in New York City and I consider it to be my second home. Going to the Empire State Building this morning was great, the fresh air all the way at the top gave me a lot of energy for Friday night.”