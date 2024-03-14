March 14, 2024
Boxing News

Loma-Kambosos undercard fights announced

Two world title fights featuring Australian challengers have been added to the card headlined by the vacant IBF lightweight world title showdown between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. on Sunday, May 12 (May 11 in the U.S.) at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. ESPN will televise.

Mexican standout Carlos Cuadras (42-5-1, 28 KOs) will defend his WBC interim super flyweight world title against former world champion Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs), and, in a female bantamweight world title tilt, WBA champion Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) looks to turn back the challenge of one-time world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs).

Walsh-Yeleussinov Final Press Conference

