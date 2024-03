Weights from Plant City, Florida Radivoje Kalajdzic 174 vs. Sullivan Barrera 174

Luke Santamaria 146.6 vs. Nicklaus Flaz 146.6

Kelvin Davis 143 vs. Mario Ezequiel Sayal Lozano 143

Vershaun Lee 143 vs. Luis Vega Sanchez 144.6 Venue: Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Florida.

Promoter: Probox Promotions

Venue: Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Florida.

Promoter: Probox Promotions

TV: Probox TV

