Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and challenger Jaime Munguía have commented on their May 4 PPV showdown on Amazon Prime and DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez: “I’m very proud and excited to be able to make this fight. A Mexican versus another Mexican is always a huge fight and it’s been a while since there’s been one like this. It’s great to give an opportunity like this to a fighter that’s earned it like Jaime has. It gives me a lot of joy that two Mexicans will be facing each other in such a big fight for the sport.”

Jaime Munguía: “I’m very, very happy and filled with enthusiasm for this great opportunity. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone involved who were able to make this fight a reality. We are ready to give fans a great night of boxing on Saturday, May 4. I can’t wait to demonstrate to the world that I am capable of doing great things. Viva Tijuana and Viva México!”

Note: Pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, March 14 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com by using the code: PBC