Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and challenger Jaime Munguía have commented on their May 4 PPV showdown on Amazon Prime and DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez: “I’m very proud and excited to be able to make this fight. A Mexican versus another Mexican is always a huge fight and it’s been a while since there’s been one like this. It’s great to give an opportunity like this to a fighter that’s earned it like Jaime has. It gives me a lot of joy that two Mexicans will be facing each other in such a big fight for the sport.”
Jaime Munguía: “I’m very, very happy and filled with enthusiasm for this great opportunity. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone involved who were able to make this fight a reality. We are ready to give fans a great night of boxing on Saturday, May 4. I can’t wait to demonstrate to the world that I am capable of doing great things. Viva Tijuana and Viva México!”
Note: Pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, March 14 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com by using the code: PBC
Does Canelo have amnesia? Now you’re excited to be facing another Mexican!! Who do you think has been waiting and calling you out for the past two years? Benavidez!!!! We already know Jaime is going to lose. Sorry for the spoiler.