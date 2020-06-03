By Gary “Digital” Williams

Donald “Biff” Cline, a light-heavyweight contender in the 70’s who fought out of Hillcrest Heights, MD recently passed away at the age of 72. No official word on the cause of death but reports say he had a form of Pugilistic Dementia for a number of years.

Mr. Cline’s father, Chris, was a boxing trainer and father, but in high school, Biff was a star running back at Suitland High School. Mr. Cline then joined the US Armed Services and served in Vietnam. He participated in the Tet-Offensive in 1968 and 1969. After returning home, Mr. Cline became a Capitol Police Officer and embarked on a boxing career.

Mr. Cline would work his way to a record of 13-1, 13 KO’s, and earn him the nickname “The Terror.” One of his bouts would be on April 30, 1976, at the Capital Centre in Landover, MD on the undercard of the Muhammad Ali-Jimmy Young championship bout. Mr. Cline would score a second-round TKO over Jimmy Davis.

A future bout against Ray Elson on February 13, 1977, at Halsey Field House in Annapolis, MD, would prove to be career-changing in many ways. The bout was on national television and Mr. Cline would lose by fourth-round TKO.

After the bout, Mr. Cline’s name would be connected to one of the biggest scandals in boxing history — the Ring Magazine Scandal. Three of his earlier bouts were proved to be bogus. Mr. Cline’s padded record was used to secure him his ABC television bout with Elson in the United States Championship Tournament promoted by Don King. The Ring Magazine’s John Ort was criticized for recording Cline’s fictitious bouts in the Ring Record Book. Also, Cline’s manager, Paddy Dolan was accused of submitting the bogus fights to The Ring.

Mr. Cline would never again be a contender for a championship. His last big bout was against Baltimore-born and future light heavyweight and cruiserweight champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi on September 26, 1977, at the Baltimore Civic Center (now Royal Farms Arena). Mr. Cline would lose by first-round TKO. Mr. Cline’s record was listed at 16-4-1, 16 KO’s.

In 1982, Mr. Cline would suffer a detached retina and lost sight in his left eye. He would work as a bouncer in clubs around Maryland. Mr. Cline’s survivors include a daughter and son. Fightnews sends our deepest condolences to the family.