In line with the latest BBBofC and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have taken the decision to reschedule their events due to take place in Newcastle on Saturday June 27th and Cardiff on Saturday July 11th, while the event taking place at Manchester Arena on Saturday July 4th has been cancelled.

Subject to the developing situation, Lee Selby’s IBF lightweight world title final eliminator against George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff has been rescheduled to Saturday October 3rd, while Lewis Ritson’s clash with former world champion Miguel Vazquez at the Utilita Arena Newcastle has been rescheduled to Saturday October 17th.

Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates in Cardiff and Newcastle or refunds will be available from your point of purchase. Tickets for the cancelled Manchester event featuring Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena will be available from your point of purchase.