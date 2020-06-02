Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren floated the idea of a trillion dollar promotional deal for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury when his current deal expires in two fights. “What Tyson Fury has done for not just boxing, but British sport in general is nothing short of out of this world,” Warren said. “He could be awarded a trillion dollar contract tomorrow and be worth every penny…the biggest character in boxing deserves the biggest contract. It’s as simple as that.”

The current record boxing contract is Canelo Alvarez’ five-year, 11-fight deal with DAZN for $365 million. The 31-year-old Fury has indicted lately that he could keep boxing until he is 40.