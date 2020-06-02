By Gabriel F. Cordero

According to TMZ on Monday, former world champion Floyd Mayweather will pay the bill for the funeral services of George Floyd. Floyd died as a result of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for some nine minutes last week. The incident sparked widespread outrage with protests and rioting erupting in many cities. TMZ published an image of a check from Mayweather in the amount of $88,500 payable to the Fort Bend Memorial funeral home in Houston, Texas. The memo line states “George Floyd’s funeral services.”