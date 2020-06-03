The Nevada Athletic Commission will hold a meeting on Monday via phone. On the agenda will be a request from Top Rank for fight dates on June 16, June 18, June 23, June 25, and June 30 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. No requests from any other promoters.

—–

Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has signed welterweight Quinton Randall (6-0, 2 KOs) of Houston, TX, to an exclusive managerial contract.

—–

PBC reports that middleweight Sergiy Derevyanchenko wants a crack at WBC champion Jermall Charlo, junior middleweight Terrell Gausha has set his sights on Erickson Lubin. PBC has yet to announce any upcoming events.