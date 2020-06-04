By Gabriel F. Cordero

The World Boxing Council is considering the possibility of placing 8 or 10 judges to virtually score fights sanctioned by that body during the global pandemic according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán during Tuesday’s virtual WBC Coffee. Judges would watch live fights on TV and send their cards in for evaluation.

Sulaimán will also hold meetings with small Mexican and International promoters to look at ways to support them so that they stay active.

Another initiative is to use part of the money of the WBC Hublot Foundation and the Telmex Foundation to support boxing people in difficulties at the moment with food.