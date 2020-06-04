June 3, 2020
Boxing News

WBC Virtual Coffee Update

By Gabriel F. Cordero

The World Boxing Council is considering the possibility of placing 8 or 10 judges to virtually score fights sanctioned by that body during the global pandemic according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán during Tuesday’s virtual WBC Coffee. Judges would watch live fights on TV and send their cards in for evaluation.

Sulaimán will also hold meetings with small Mexican and International promoters to look at ways to support them so that they stay active.

Another initiative is to use part of the money of the WBC Hublot Foundation and the Telmex Foundation to support boxing people in difficulties at the moment with food.

Boxing Buzz

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>