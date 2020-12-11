Former bantamweight world champion Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-1, 12 KOs) will now take on unbeaten former WBA interim bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo (23-0, 20 KOs) for the vacant WBC interim bantamweight title in the main event on Showtime Championship Boxing December 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Nordine Oubaali and Nonito Donaire were originally set to meet for Oubaali’s WBC title, before the fighters tested positive for COVID-19, at which point the Rodríguez vs. Gaballo fight was made for the vacant interim title.

The tripleheader will also feature unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (26-0, 24 KOs) taking on his toughest opponent to date in veteran contender Chris Van Heerden (28-2-1,12 KOs) in a 12-round co-main event for the vacant IBO welterweight title. Plus, unbeaten bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell (17-0, 12 KOs) will face former world champion Juan Carlos Payano (21-4, 9 KOs) in a 10-round showdown to kick off the telecast.

Non-televised undercard action will see rising prospect Brandun Lee (20-0, 18 KOs) battling Dakota Linger (12-4-2, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight attraction.