Colbert, Arboleda make weight

Chris Colbert 130 vs. Jaime Arboleda 130

(WBA interim super featherweight title)

Referee: Steve Willis (New York)

Judges: John McKaie (New York), Tom Schreck (New York), Steve Weisfeld (New Jersey), Richardson Hitchins 140 vs. Argenis Mendez 140

Ronald Ellis 166 vs. Matt Korobov 160

Note: Ellis missed the contracted 161-pound weight limit. The fight will proceed as scheduled. Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Mashantucket, CT

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime Donaire has COVID, new foe for Rodriguez Evan Holyfield & Cassius Chaney Notes

