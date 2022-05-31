“We have taken the time on this Memorial Day to thank those that have given their lives for our great country in our battle for freedom and peace,” said boxing promoter Don King, who continues to get ready for his Miami title fight card dubbed ‘The Fight for Freedom and Peace’ for the people of Ukraine.

“This is a very important day to honor those men and women and their families with our thoughts and prayers. I would also like to pass along my heartfelt condolences and prayers to those who lost their lives in Buffalo, NY in a racist massacre as well as to the 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, TX. Our hearts and prayers go out to them and their families in this difficult time.”