By Mauricio Sulaiman

Son of Jose Sulaiman / President of the WBC

We are deeply saddened, shocked and very sorry about what happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA.

I love Texas.

After the pandemic hit, Texas was the first state to bring back boxing. It was a place to feel alive and normal. It was a place to feel hope and freedom. It was a place to embrace your children without fear.

And I loathe what happened there and everywhere violence takes the lives of our children, shatters our families, and kills our innocence.

The WBC and the Sulaiman family pray with the people of Uvalde.

Your loss is our loss. Your children are our children. Your schools are our schools.

Together, we must find the courage to stop this war against our young. Today, we mourn. Tomorrow, we fight.

Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid” John 14:27

* * *

After two years of absence due to the pandemic, we were able to enjoy the eighth edition of the José Sulaimán Race of Champions, and once again, the runners breathed fresh air in the circuit located in the second section of the Bosque de Chapultepec.

With more than 3,000 participants, families, kids, runners in wheelchairs running aside with champions, boxing fans and runners in general, it was possible and wonderful to observe that there are selfless heroes, like that young man who, with an amputated leg and only with his crutches, crossing the six kilometers finish line.

Seeing our friends from Special Olympics with disabilities, but courage and fortitude, leave the starting point fills us with great pride, because they are true athletes.

It was also exciting to see whole families from the start, that’s what motivates us to keep going. In addition, the race bears the name of Don José, which is also another reason for great pride and happiness.

When the clock struck 7:00 a.m., the Special Hosts of the race, the former bassist of the band Caifanes, Sabo Romo, and actor Agustín Arana, rang the starting bell signaling the start of this eighth edition of the race, run over 6 and 12 kilometers for men and women.

Sabo offered an honest talk to the competitors that art, music and sport transform lives and make this a better society. By the way, yesterday was the 34th anniversary of the release of his first album, “Caifanes,” with hits like “Mátenme porque me muero,” “La Negra Tomasa” and “Viento.”

The champions met and congregated with the enthusiasm that characterizes them: Humberto González, Pipino Cuevas, Pablo César Cano, José Luis Bueno, Juan Pablo Romero, José Antonio Aguirre, Carlos Zárate, Francisco Vargas, Gamaliel Díaz, David Picasso, Daniel Estrada and Rey Vargas, Lourdes Juárez, the super flyweight world champion, Irma García, Lupita Martínez and María Elena Villalobos.

Congratulations to all of them for their tenacity and their fitness to arrive in excellent physical condition for this contest!

* * *

As I write this 12th Round precisely on the 91st birthday of my dear Father, Jose Sulaiman, I am overwhelmed by the so many messages from all over the world of dear friends remembering my dear dad. Salvatore Cherchi called me and began singing happy birthday in Italian, so have many persons who have touched our hearts by keeping him alive. My father is alive, he is certainly next to me from the moment I open my eyes until I fall asleep every single day of my life.

As a tribute to him, let me imagine what would be a day with him in this 2022.

8:00 am call from Mr. Honda and Akemi to wish him happy birthday.

8:15 the six kids and 14 grandkids sneak into the room with a cake singing happy birthday while my mother holds the dogs from jumping into bed and ruin the cake.

9:00 Zoom meeting with The WBC Board of Governors, Rex Walker greets him with a cowboy’s yell, Duane Ford complains about the judging last Saturday, Jill Diamond shows a video of all WBC Cares chapters videos of congratulations, and all board members go one by one expressing beautiful words of appreciation care and love to him.

10:00 sitting in Sanborns having coffee, divorced eggs with bacon and toast with Mr. Cota, Federico, Teresa, and many members of the staff

10:15 Don King calls “Jose,” Jose and burst into loud laughter ….. we are getting old Jose.”

10:30 Bob Arum calls “Happy birthday Jose, Lovee sends her love and we wish a great day with your family.”

11:00 Zoom with the team of lawyers to attend the ongoing battles in court.

12:00 Meeting at the Senate, where he is awarded a Lifetime achievement award in the company of Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Julio Cesar Chavez, Roberto Duran, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Oscar DelaHoya, Erik Morales, Travieso Arce, Canelo Alvarez, Lennox Lewis, Jeff Fenech, Laila Ali, Christy Martin, Ana Maria Torres, Jackie Nava, Jelena Mrdjenovich, Mariana Juarez, and so many other champions.

12:45 Don Majeski calls to confirm that he will have his heart surgery in 2025, guaranteed.

1:45 Martha! Please cook the delicious migas con huevo, my favorite dish, as he is eating them with extreme hurry, my mother says, ‘But Jose slowdown! Why are you in a hurry? ‘I am late, I need to go Aa soon as possible.’ ‘But where are you going ? ‘I am going to a luncheon!!!!!’

2:00 Big birthday celebration at Hacienda De Los Morales with a Ring in the middle of the ball room and a wall showing the number 91 made with custom-made Reyes Gloves. Elvis Grant walks into the room and gets upset for not having his gloves on the wall. Sampson Lewkowicz looks at Grant and they finally hug each other and become friends again.

Mariachi band, violins, great food, tequila and wine and then Jimmy Lennon gets on stage and calls “Ladies and Gentleman, welcome to Hacienda de los Morales in Mexico City, Mexico. In the round table hailing from Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, by way of Ciudad Valles, Mexico, and by way of Lebanon, the undisputed father of boxing with an undisclosed weight which will always be a secret, please welcome JOSE SULAIMAAAAAAAN!

Don Jose stays there until the end, greets and talks to every single person who attended his celebration, while he gets another piece of cake, we all complain and finally agree for him to eat one more piece only because it is his birthday.

Finally, when it is time to go, Frank Sinatra is heard with his unique voice singing his favorite song, “My Way” … and now, the end is near, it’s time to face the final curtain.

Happy birthday, Papito Adorado.

I appreciate your feedback at [email protected]