Three major fight cards Saturday.

The action starts on DAZN with IBF junior lightweight champion Kenichi Ogawa defending against Joe Cordina inside Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

After that, ESPN and Showtime go head to head.

Showtime has a world title twinbill with WBC/WBO super bantamweight champion Steven Fulton defending against former champ Danny Roman and WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell defending against Kalvin Henderson at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ESPN counters with undisputed lightweight world champion George Kambosos defending against WBC beltholder Devin Haney from the gigantic Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.