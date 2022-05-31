Three major fight cards Saturday.
The action starts on DAZN with IBF junior lightweight champion Kenichi Ogawa defending against Joe Cordina inside Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.
After that, ESPN and Showtime go head to head.
Showtime has a world title twinbill with WBC/WBO super bantamweight champion Steven Fulton defending against former champ Danny Roman and WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell defending against Kalvin Henderson at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ESPN counters with undisputed lightweight world champion George Kambosos defending against WBC beltholder Devin Haney from the gigantic Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
Kambosos vs Haney:Saturday 8pm ET starts main card, 11pm planned ring walk, 11:45 pm Haney returning to his dressing room with a shattered nose….. Nah, you wish that. Haney will win by UD or KOT around 10th
Haney has some good fundamentals. Haney is no slouch as a fighter. Flaws? Yes, he’s learning and is still young as a fighter. Kambosos did not barrel through Lopez. In fact, Kambosos was working overtime to keep Lopez at bay and was even knocked down in the process. This fight makes a good matchup. A matchup for the uncertainty of which fighter will bring out the best to win.
Planned ring walk is that late in the united states???
Yes, around 4pm on Sunday in Australia
Fulton – Roman is a really good fight if Roman can turn back the clock. He hasn’t looked good in last couple of fights, but at his absolute best, he has a chance in this fight.
In the US, there’s a softball game on before Kambosos – Haney. Softball/baseball almost always runs over, so if you’re taping it, you might want to also tape whatever is on at the same time on espnews.
I see Kambosos stopping Haney in the late rounds, I can’t see Haney winning this one.
Don’t see Kambosos getting a KO-he hasn’t really proved that he is not another Jeff Horn yet.
Is this the fight that is going to put Haney on the map for greatness or is it Kambosos who is going to confirm after his win over Lopez ? I think Haney is going to outbox Kambosos and put on a clinic..
We’ll see may the best fighter win..
Simply bad reporting here. How can Kambosos be “undisputed lightweight world champion” when his opponent is the “WBC beltholder”? Thats not what you call undisputed!!!