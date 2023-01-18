January 18, 2023
Don King finalizes undercard

Hall of Fame promoter Don King has finalized the lineup for his big PPV boxing event at Casino Miami Jai-Alai on Saturday, headlined by WBA #12 heavyweight Jonathan Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KOs) against former WBC champion Bermane Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs). The bout will be a ten-rounder for Guidry’s WBA NABA gold title.

In the co-feature, NABA welterweight belholder Tre’Sean Wiggins (14-5-3, 8 KOs) will defend against Nigel Fennel (13-1, 8 KOs). In another featured clash, WBA Continental Americas middleweight titleholder Ian Green (16-2, 11 KOs) will defend against undefeated Alexander Castro (11-0, 9 KOs). Both bouts are ten-rounders.

Other Bouts:
Raynel Mederos (7-0, 2 KOs) vs. Nelson Morales (3-1, 0 KOs)
6 rounds, super lightweight

Kenmon Evans (9-0-1, 3 KOs) vs. Cleotis Pendarvis (21-13-2, 9 KOs)
6 rounds, light heavyweight

Alex Michael Perez (4-11, 0 KOs) vs. Carlos Crus (2-9, 1 KO)
6 rounds, middleweight

Brayan Leon Salgado (1-1, 0 KOs) vs. Salome Flores Torres (1-7, 0 KOs)
4 rounds, light heavyweight

Darian Favier Castro (1-1, 0 KOs) vs. Ryan Schwartzberg (1-8-2, 1 KO)
6 rounds, super lightweight

Tickets are priced at $25, $50 and floor ringside are $100. VIP tables will be sold at $2,500. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at https://playcasinomiami.com. The card will also be presented streaming live on www.donking.com and www.Itube247.com for $19.99.

Guidry favored against Stiverne

