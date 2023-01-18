Undefeated two-division world champion Rey Vargas and top contender O’Shaquie Foster previewed their battle for the vacant WBC super featherweight title during a virtual press conference on Wednesday before they meet on Saturday, February 11 live on Showtime from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Rey Vargas: “My power is definitely going to translate to 130 pounds. I have everything to gain and nothing to lose. The work that I’ve put into my power during training will definitely work in my favor…I have a hunch that Foster is going to come forward and be aggressive. If he fights me tactically, then I’ll be ready for that too.”

O’Shaquie Foster: “I’ve had to take a lot of ‘0’s’ lately and Vargas is going to be another one on the list…I don’t know why he thinks I’m going to come out aggressively at him. I come out with different styles every time I fight. If he tries to box me or walk me down, good luck. He needs to worry about what he’s going to do.”