January 18, 2023
Boxing News

Vargas-Foster Virtual Press Conference

Undefeated two-division world champion Rey Vargas and top contender O’Shaquie Foster previewed their battle for the vacant WBC super featherweight title during a virtual press conference on Wednesday before they meet on Saturday, February 11 live on Showtime from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Rey Vargas: “My power is definitely going to translate to 130 pounds. I have everything to gain and nothing to lose. The work that I’ve put into my power during training will definitely work in my favor…I have a hunch that Foster is going to come forward and be aggressive. If he fights me tactically, then I’ll be ready for that too.”

O’Shaquie Foster: “I’ve had to take a lot of ‘0’s’ lately and Vargas is going to be another one on the list…I don’t know why he thinks I’m going to come out aggressively at him. I come out with different styles every time I fight. If he tries to box me or walk me down, good luck. He needs to worry about what he’s going to do.”

In sports “who forgives loses”
Don King finalizes undercard

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>