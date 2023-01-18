WBA #12 heavyweight Jonathan “The King” Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KOs) is a -460 favorite against former WBC champion Bermane “B.Ware” Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs) in their PPV clash on Saturday night from Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida.
In Manchester England, middleweight Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) is a -270 favorite over former world champion Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) on DAZN Saturday. On the same card, unbeaten IBF #2, WBC #5, WBO #11 cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs) is anywhere from 8:1 to 30:1 against former WBO champion Krzysztof Głowacki (32-3, 20 KOs), and former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) is a 12:1 favorite against Jack “One Smack” Massey (20-1, 11 KOs).
Guidry is a favorite. Wow, Fightnews, that’s a surprise. That fight has so little interest. Maybe will sell 18 PPVs. Last year sucked, 2023 better provide some good fights. Getting stale already..
Looking at the possible upcoming lineups for 2023, it’s doesn’t look much better than last year at this time. I think we’re going through a transitional-changing of the guard period where the new jacks have to step it up and show their potential. Outside of a couple of blips on the radar, I don’t see a definitive replacement yet.
The current warriors are at least 3 years past peak. Usually around this time, a young lion starts to chew them up
Bermane “B.Ware” Stiverne:
– Per Box Rec, is currently “inactive”.
– Last 5 fights:
1. Trevor Bryan (L, TKO).
2. Joe Joyce (L, TKO).
3. Deontay Wilder (L, KO).
4. Derric Rossey (W, UD).
5. Deontay Eilder (L, UD).
Wilder ruined Stiverne. He’ll never rise higher than he’s already been.