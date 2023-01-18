WBA #12 heavyweight Jonathan “The King” Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KOs) is a -460 favorite against former WBC champion Bermane “B.Ware” Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs) in their PPV clash on Saturday night from Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida.

In Manchester England, middleweight Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) is a -270 favorite over former world champion Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) on DAZN Saturday. On the same card, unbeaten IBF #2, WBC #5, WBO #11 cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs) is anywhere from 8:1 to 30:1 against former WBO champion Krzysztof Głowacki (32-3, 20 KOs), and former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) is a 12:1 favorite against Jack “One Smack” Massey (20-1, 11 KOs).