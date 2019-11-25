Advertisements

November 25, 2019
Boxing Results

Dominick Guinn ends career with a win

In what was announced as his final bout, 44-year-old former heavyweight contender Dominick Guinn (38-13-1, 26 KOs) won by six round split decision over Terrell Jamal Woods (23-46-7, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Arabia Shrine Center in Houston, Texas. Scores were 58-56, 59-55 for Guinn, 58-56 for Woods. Guinn won the vacant American Boxing Federation “American West” heavyweight title.

Super welterweight Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield moved to 2-0 with 2 KOs after a third round knockout over debuting Henry Mendez. A body shot put Mendez down for the count. Holyfield is the son of legendary former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, who was in attendance.

