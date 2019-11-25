Finnish heavyweight Robert ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ Helenius (28-3, 17 KOs) will fight Mateus Roberto “Tsunami” Osorio (9-4, 9 KOs) from Brazil on Saturday in the historic Estonian city of Narva. It’s a tune-up fight for Helenius, who has set his sights on a return to the United States.



“When I win this fight I have another one coming up in the US. This fight is a stepping stone for my return to America again. Yes, I admit that I had planned for a year that looked very different to the one I’ve had. But I still want a shot at a world championship fight – so right now my focus is one fight at a time,” says Helenius to Paf.

A fight in the US

If Helenius wins his fight against Osorio, a significantly tougher fight awaits in the next few months.

“The promoters liked what they saw last summer and sent us an email after the defeat in Minneapolis to say that they wanted to see Robert in the USA again,” says Robert Helenius’s coach Johan Lindström.

“The upcoming fight in America is nailed on, but we do not know where or against whom. There are a number of different possible opponents and even a re-match against Washington can happen,” continues Lindström.

Technical mistakes ruined the US fight

In July, Helenius boxed in Minneapolis, Minnesota against Gerald Washington. Helenius boxed well, winning several rounds and leading on the scorecards before losing by knockout in the eighth round. Helenius has this to say now, reflecting back on that fight at the Armory Arena.

“I have watched the fight back and thought about what I felt in key moments during the contest. I can see that I made some technical mistakes. When you make such a mistake you can slow down and in boxing just a few milliseconds is enough.”

“Of course it is sad that I lost the fight in the US, I would be in a completely different position now if I had won. But I can’t change what happened – I can only change what will happen in the future,” adds Helenius.