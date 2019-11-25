Former IBF flyweight champion John Riel Casimero (28-4, 19 KOs) will be inspired by his promoter and friend Manny Pacquiao when he challenges WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete (28-3, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at Arena Birmingham on Saturday live on BT Sport and ESPN+. Casimero’s promoter Manny Pacquiao wanted to stage the bout in the Philippines, but Tete’s promoter Warren won the purse bids.



Casimero, who is currently WBO interim champion, will be flanked by his adviser and Manny Pacquiao Promotions boss Sean Gibbons when he lands in Britain this weekend. “I told the Senator (Pacquiao) that Casimero had a tremendous camp and we want nothing less than a victory,” says Gibbons.

For this fight, Casimero has been training in Las Vegas where he has added Memo Heredia a former trainer of Pacquiao’s old rival Juan Manuel Marquez to his team.