Advertisements

November 25, 2019
Boxing News

Casimero aims for bantam title against Tete

Former IBF flyweight champion John Riel Casimero (28-4, 19 KOs) will be inspired by his promoter and friend Manny Pacquiao when he challenges WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete (28-3, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at Arena Birmingham on Saturday live on BT Sport and ESPN+. Casimero’s promoter Manny Pacquiao wanted to stage the bout in the Philippines, but Tete’s promoter Warren won the purse bids.
Casimero Manny
Casimero, who is currently WBO interim champion, will be flanked by his adviser and Manny Pacquiao Promotions boss Sean Gibbons when he lands in Britain this weekend. “I told the Senator (Pacquiao) that Casimero had a tremendous camp and we want nothing less than a victory,” says Gibbons.

For this fight, Casimero has been training in Las Vegas where he has added Memo Heredia a former trainer of Pacquiao’s old rival Juan Manuel Marquez to his team.

Helenius to fight in Estonia this weekend
IBF #1 Khongsong expecting title shot soon
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>