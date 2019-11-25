Unbeaten heavyweight Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei (20-0, 16 KOs) will now face Andriy Rudenko (32-4, 20 KOs) on Saturday night at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco. Rudenko striper in for Sergey Kuzmin, who withdrew from the bout due to injury. This will be Zhilei’s first fight in 14 months.

A two-time Olympian, Zhilei won the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and lost a close split decision match against gold medal winner and future heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the 2012 London Olympics.

DAZN will televise.