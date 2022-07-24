Tn a WBC featherweight eliminator, former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) took a hard-fought split decision over two-time title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota. Dogboe outboxed Gonzalez early on, but Gonzalez’ pressure began to take effect in round four and it was a tough, gritty fight the rest of the way. Scores were 96-94 Gonzalez, 96-94, 96-94 Dogboe. All three judges gave Dogboe the final round. With the win, Dogboe also claimed Gonzalez’ WBO International strap.

Isaac Dogboe: “I said to the people that my journey can be a Hollywood blockbuster movie, and I praise God always. I’ve always seen {trainer} Barry {Hunter} as a very inspirational person, a father figure. He’s a person that when it seems like it’s all gone, he always has something to say to you. I really needed him in my corner. He was able to pull that extra strength in me out. I want to say thanks to Joet Gonzalez. He’s a true warrior. Whoever the champions are, they should watch out. The ‘Royal Storm,’ I am back, baby!”

Joet Gonzalez: “Maybe I should’ve stepped on the gas a little bit more. He was the shorter fighter. I {had} more height and reach, but he wasn’t coming in. As soon I was pressing, he was backing up. I was landing some shots, so I knew the right game plan was to go forward. He wasn’t going to come forward to me, but you know, I guess it was a close fight.

“Close fight. I thought I won the fight. I buckled him, I believe, twice in the fight. I stunned him. He didn’t really land too many shots. I landed the cleaner, harder shots. I was pushing him back, and he was holding most of the time. Roughing me and trying to stop me. But I thought I won the fight.”