Tn a WBC featherweight eliminator, former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) took a hard-fought split decision over two-time title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota. Dogboe outboxed Gonzalez early on, but Gonzalez’ pressure began to take effect in round four and it was a tough, gritty fight the rest of the way. Scores were 96-94 Gonzalez, 96-94, 96-94 Dogboe. All three judges gave Dogboe the final round. With the win, Dogboe also claimed Gonzalez’ WBO International strap.
Isaac Dogboe: “I said to the people that my journey can be a Hollywood blockbuster movie, and I praise God always. I’ve always seen {trainer} Barry {Hunter} as a very inspirational person, a father figure. He’s a person that when it seems like it’s all gone, he always has something to say to you. I really needed him in my corner. He was able to pull that extra strength in me out. I want to say thanks to Joet Gonzalez. He’s a true warrior. Whoever the champions are, they should watch out. The ‘Royal Storm,’ I am back, baby!”
Joet Gonzalez: “Maybe I should’ve stepped on the gas a little bit more. He was the shorter fighter. I {had} more height and reach, but he wasn’t coming in. As soon I was pressing, he was backing up. I was landing some shots, so I knew the right game plan was to go forward. He wasn’t going to come forward to me, but you know, I guess it was a close fight.
“Close fight. I thought I won the fight. I buckled him, I believe, twice in the fight. I stunned him. He didn’t really land too many shots. I landed the cleaner, harder shots. I was pushing him back, and he was holding most of the time. Roughing me and trying to stop me. But I thought I won the fight.”
Great fight between two warriors!
Great fight….fighters exactly on the same level…all action…could have gone either way…Dogboe started early..throwing good combinations…Dogboe has tendency to pause…pose …between combos….Gonzalez around round three…started timing Dogboe..,and it was back and forth action thereafter…Gonzalez may have hurt Dogboe a few times… excellent corner work from Dogboe’s trainer…have to see and hear to understand….willed Dogboe to finish strong…Thought it was a draw….good fight!!!
Great fight! Gonzalez lost the early rounds and that was the difference. Once he started backing Dogboe up and letting his hands go, it became a close fight. However, he still has a tendency to go on defense and forget about offense while doing so. That gave Dogboe free rein to attack without anything coming back. Gonzalez just gave Dogboe too many opportunities to box from the outside and attack when it suited him.
I thought the right man won. Gonzalez’s effort was just not enough to overcome the early lead compiled by Dogboe. It was a barnburner most of the fight after the first couple of rounds. I would welcome a rematch.
Shakur loss was a HUGE setback.