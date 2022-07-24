The comeback of heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller continued Saturday night at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The 328lb Miller (25-0-1, 20 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Derek Cardenas (8-19, 7 KOs). Big Baby dropped Cardenas in round three and finished him in round four. Time was 1:43. Miller is now 2-0 since resuming his career last month after a three-and-a-half year hiatus.

Unbeaten heavyweight and former UFC fighter Alan Belcher (5-0, 5 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over 42-year-old Rayford Johnson (12-29, 6 KOs). Johnson was given a standing eight in round one. Belcher, 38, pretty much won all the exchanges, but Johnson was game and kept throwing. Belcher was deducted a point in round four for a throwdown. The bout was finally stopped in round five. Time was 2:14.

Welterweight Eridanni Leon (7-4, 3 KOs) punished Anthony Woods (1-37-1, 1 KO) for two rounds. Woods got two standing eights in round one and was battered to the deck in round two before Leon knocked him through the ropes to end it. Time was 1:09.